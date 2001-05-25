Franchise and Franchisor Honored

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lexington, Kentucky-A&W Restaurants was named recipient of the first "Hot Again Award" by Nation's Restaurant News at the annual National Restaurant Association Show Dinner in Chicago.

The honor is part of Nation's Restaurant News' "Hot Concepts!" program that annually honors organizations developing cutting-edge operations with strong consumer appeal.

A&W was cited for the company's growth and increased profits since the long-time franchisor was acquired by Sidney Feltenstein and a group of investors in 1995. In the past six years, A&W has grown by 600 units and has enjoyed a five-fold increase in profits.

"We have always believed in the magic of the A&W Restaurant brand name and logo, and this award reinforces that belief," says Kevin Bazner, A&W Restaurants president. -Yorkshire Global Restaurants

Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin-The SBA named Craig Culver Wisconsin's Small Business Person of the Year. Culver is the co-founder and president of Culver Franchising System, which operates frozen custard restaurants in Wisconsin and 10 other states.

The award makes Culver eligible for the National Small Business Person of the Year Award. -Wisconsin State Journal

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market