Franchise and Franchisor Honored

May 25, 2001

Lexington, Kentucky-A&W Restaurants was named recipient of the first "Hot Again Award" by Nation's Restaurant News at the annual National Restaurant Association Show Dinner in Chicago.

The honor is part of Nation's Restaurant News' "Hot Concepts!" program that annually honors organizations developing cutting-edge operations with strong consumer appeal.

A&W was cited for the company's growth and increased profits since the long-time franchisor was acquired by Sidney Feltenstein and a group of investors in 1995. In the past six years, A&W has grown by 600 units and has enjoyed a five-fold increase in profits.

"We have always believed in the magic of the A&W Restaurant brand name and logo, and this award reinforces that belief," says Kevin Bazner, A&W Restaurants president. -Yorkshire Global Restaurants

Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin-The SBA named Craig Culver Wisconsin's Small Business Person of the Year. Culver is the co-founder and president of Culver Franchising System, which operates frozen custard restaurants in Wisconsin and 10 other states.

The award makes Culver eligible for the National Small Business Person of the Year Award. -Wisconsin State Journal