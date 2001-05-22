Find A Mentor

Their success could set you on the right track.

Find people who have been more successful than you have, and seek their assistance. You'll find these people are very open to sharing their ideas. Make a list of the people you admire in your industry and in other industries as well. Other fields often use marketing techniques that could work in any arena, so don't count people out just because they're in the manufacturing business and you provide a service. Be sure to use the information they give you. Create a plan of action based on what you've learned. Follow up with mentors to inform them of your successes and how their advice made it possible. And always, always thank your mentors for their valuable time and insight.

