Home Office Tax Breaks

Ideas on how to put your business to work for you.

May 24, 2001 1 min read

Working at home can grant you a break on your income taxes. Here are some of the items you may be able to deduct. (As always, consult with your accountant to make sure these apply to you.)

A percentage of your rent if you lease or rent, or of your home loan interest if you have a mortgage.

Cleaning costs for your home office, both labor and supplies

A portion of your real estate taxes and interest cost "above the line" (that is, before payroll taxes are calculated)

Some depreciation for the office part of your home

Utility costs and trash collection fees you can attribute to your home office

Maintenance and repair of your home office, including painting

Household furniture you converted or purchased for use in your home office.

