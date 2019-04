Here's how to say goodbye to those nerves.

Got cold call phobia? Psych yourself up with a numbers game: If every sale brings you $200 profit, and it takes an average of 10 calls to make one sale, then each "no" is worth $20. Or try the "immersion" technique. Make 100 cold calls without worrying about the results. When it's over, you'll have learned a great deal about selling...and your fear of cold calls will be history.

