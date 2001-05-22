Boost Yourself

Sometimes even the most enthusiastic entrepreneur needs to reignite their fire.

When you feel the fire in your gut start to flicker, try these tips from sales and motivational guru Barry Farber.

Make a commitment. If you tell yourself you're simply not going to fail, then you'll stop trying to find excuses to quit.

Never stop learning. Whether you prefer to read, listen or watch, you should always seek more information. Use books, audiotapes and CDs, videos, and, of course, your computer to stretch your imagination and challenge your knowledge.

Accentuate the positive. Only hang out with positive people. Negative folks tend to douse your own enthusiasm, and you can't afford to be brought down.

Follow the golden rule. If you're there for other folks, chances are they'll be there for you. Building and maintaining strong relationships is key to most successful entrepreneurs.

