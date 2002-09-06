Honesty Is The Best Policy

It's a cliche, but it's true when it comes to your business.

The foundation of any successful relationship is trust. It provides security, credibility and reliability. Some business owners will promise a prospect the sun and the moon to make the sale, knowing full well they can't deliver. While they may make the sale, they'll probably never see that customer again. Don't make any promises you can't keep. If you tell a customer the product he or she ordered will be delivered on a certain date, make darn sure it arrives on that precise day. When you sign a contract to incorporate components A, B and C into a project, you'd better include those three items. Promote honesty with your workers and customers, and in return, you'll get loyalty.

