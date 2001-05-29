Return Customers

Here are 10 smart ways to keep customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

1. Always stress the benefits-not the features-of your product or service.
2. Exceed your customers' expectations.
3. Don't focus solely on price. Instead, point out the total value of your products or services.
4. Send customers and clients thank-you notes after making the sale.
5. Ask your customers for feedback-and follow their advice.
6. Give something extra to your customers who bring you referral business.
7. Try to greet regular customers by name.
8. Keep in touch with your best customers.
9. Use special discounts to commemorate holidays and customers' birthdays.
10. Remember the golden rule, and always treat customers the way you want to be treated.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips to Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online