Return Customers

Here are 10 smart ways to keep customers.

May 29, 2001 1 min read

1. Always stress the benefits-not the features-of your product or service.

2. Exceed your customers' expectations.

3. Don't focus solely on price. Instead, point out the total value of your products or services.

4. Send customers and clients thank-you notes after making the sale.

5. Ask your customers for feedback-and follow their advice.

6. Give something extra to your customers who bring you referral business.

7. Try to greet regular customers by name.

8. Keep in touch with your best customers.

9. Use special discounts to commemorate holidays and customers' birthdays.

10. Remember the golden rule, and always treat customers the way you want to be treated.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips to Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ