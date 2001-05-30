7-Eleven To Offer Banking Services

<b></b>

May 30, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dallas-Equifax Inc. and 7-Eleven Inc. are teaming up to provide automated check-cashing services at convenience stores in Texas and Florida starting this summer.

The service initially will be available at 94 stores through "virtual commerce kiosks." Customers will be able to use the kiosks for payroll, personal and other check cashing services.

"We'll study how people are using them, how user-friendly they are," says Margaret Chabris of 7-Eleven. "Nationwide rollout could begin late this year or in early 2002." -AP