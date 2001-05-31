Restaurants Unveil New Prototypes

Decatur, Georgia-Huddle House Inc. recently unveiled a new exterior design prototype restaurant in Locust Grove, Georgia. The new prototype store features a redesigned exterior façade with terraced elevation lines and a brighter veneer accentuating a more open floor plan. New reverse-channel-lit signage with neon banding presents dramatic and vibrant curb and highway appeal, attracting families and the traveling public to Huddle House.

"The new exterior further distinguishes Huddle House as a leader in 24-hour family dining and promises to broaden our customer base," says Philip M. Greifeld, president and CEO of Huddle House. "The new exterior perfectly enhances the friendly service, quality meals, menu variety and cheerful surroundings found inside Huddle House restaurants." -PR Newswire

Beverly, Massachusetts - Fuddruckers has grown beyond its suburban quick-casual burger roots by launching Fudds in the City, a new prototype tailored for densely populated urban locations. The inaugural location-which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner-opened in Washington, DC, in March.

"We've taken some liberties with the menu," says Bryce King, president of the Fuddruckers chain. "The urban consumer is different from the traditional Fuddruckers customer."

While the Washington, DC, prototype is expected to provide Fuddruckers with an entry vehicle into previously unexplored urban neighborhoods, it has also emerged as a kind of crucible for new ideas. In addition to presenting a full breakfast menu, Fudds in the City breaks from tradition by offering pizza from a wood-burning oven, cold sandwiches, express burgers and an array of take-out items. -Nation's Restaurant News

