Financial News

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta-AFC Enterprises Inc., franchisor of Popeyes Chicken and Cinnabon, said profits for its fiscal first quarter jumped 57 percent, citing strong growth in franchise revenues. Net income for the period ending April 22 was $8 million, compared with $5.1 million a year earlier. -Reuters

Denver-The Quizno's Corp. announced it posted a profit of $360,619 in the second quarter of fiscal 2001 ending March 31, compared to a profit of $129,709 for the same period in 2000. -PR Newswire

Louisville, Kentucky-Pizza restaurant operator Papa John's International Inc. said its same-store domestic sales fell 5.3 percent in April as sales fell at company-owned and franchised restaurants. The company said it was still comfortable with projections that systemwide comparable-store sales would be flat to 2-percent higher for full-year 2001. -Reuters

Dublin, Ohio-Wendy's International Inc.'s first quarter 2001 systemwide sales grew 7.1 percent to a record $1.9 billion, with total revenues also increasing by 7.1 percent to $556 million. The company recently announced plans to raise menu prices by an average of 1.7 percent in reaction to rising beef, labor and utility costs. -Wendy's International Inc., Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market