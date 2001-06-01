Financial News

<b></b>

Atlanta-AFC Enterprises Inc., franchisor of Popeyes Chicken and Cinnabon, said profits for its fiscal first quarter jumped 57 percent, citing strong growth in franchise revenues. Net income for the period ending April 22 was $8 million, compared with $5.1 million a year earlier. -Reuters

Denver-The Quizno's Corp. announced it posted a profit of $360,619 in the second quarter of fiscal 2001 ending March 31, compared to a profit of $129,709 for the same period in 2000. -PR Newswire

Louisville, Kentucky-Pizza restaurant operator Papa John's International Inc. said its same-store domestic sales fell 5.3 percent in April as sales fell at company-owned and franchised restaurants. The company said it was still comfortable with projections that systemwide comparable-store sales would be flat to 2-percent higher for full-year 2001. -Reuters

Dublin, Ohio-Wendy's International Inc.'s first quarter 2001 systemwide sales grew 7.1 percent to a record $1.9 billion, with total revenues also increasing by 7.1 percent to $556 million. The company recently announced plans to raise menu prices by an average of 1.7 percent in reaction to rising beef, labor and utility costs. -Wendy's International Inc., Nation's Restaurant News