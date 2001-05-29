Scam-Proof Your Business

You're an easy target for one of the most common-and costly-business scams.

May 29, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Telemarketing scam artists sell overpriced, poor-quality office goods to unsuspecting entrepreneurs. The Federal Trade Commission requires telemarketers to disclose certain information, including that it's a sales call, who they are, and the total cost of goods or services they're selling. So don't be afraid to ask.

Keep track of all orders. And limit the number of staff members who are authorized to order items. If you receive merchandise you did not order-and the seller cannot prove you did-you can keep the materials.

Make sure your employees are scam-aware and establish a procedure for taking and handling such calls. Remember, forewarned is forearmed.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ