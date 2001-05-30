Do Good Works

Your best bet in community involvement is to be creative.

May 30, 2001 1 min read

To really make a splash in community involvement, you need to be just as creative as you are in your business. Every year, thousands of companies go the usual charity route-sponsoring races and contributing to food drives. But if you sponsor offbeat, memorable events, you'll make a real name for your company. In addition to more traditional events, try unusual ideas like renting a movie theater for a day and inviting kids to a free viewing. Do this toward the end of the summer, before school starts, about the time parents are ready to go nuts. Or maybe you happen to own a pet store. Why not organize a pet health and beauty fair? You could coordinate with area veterinarians and animal groomers for a day of no-cost or low-cost checkups and perk-ups for small animals. For a small investment, a great deal of goodwill and positive publicity could resuilt.

