Pockey Portable Drive
This story appears in the June 2001 issue of . Subscribe »
Forget about bulky portable storage devices. The Pockey Portable Drive, an external hard drive available in 10GB and 20GB models, is small enough to fit in your pocket and weighs less than half a pound. Since it's powered through a USB cable, there's no need to carry an AC adaptor or batteries with you. The Pockey has a transfer rate of 1.5MB per second and is hot-swappable and compatible with both Macs and PCs. System requirements include Windows 2000/98/98SE/Me or Mac OS 8.6 or higher, an available USB port, and a CD-ROM drive or Internet connection for software installation. The Pockey comes bundled with a carrying case and features a one-year limited warranty.