Pockey Portable Drive

An external hard drive that won't weigh you down
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of . Subscribe »
Pockey Portable Drive
Manufacturer: Pockey Drives
Street price: $250 for 10GB, $300 for 20GB
Phone: (877) 7-POCKEY
Web site:www.pockeydrives.com

Forget about bulky portable storage devices. The Pockey Portable Drive, an external hard drive available in 10GB and 20GB models, is small enough to fit in your pocket and weighs less than half a pound. Since it's powered through a USB cable, there's no need to carry an AC adaptor or batteries with you. The Pockey has a transfer rate of 1.5MB per second and is hot-swappable and compatible with both Macs and PCs. System requirements include Windows 2000/98/98SE/Me or Mac OS 8.6 or higher, an available USB port, and a CD-ROM drive or Internet connection for software installation. The Pockey comes bundled with a carrying case and features a one-year limited warranty.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market