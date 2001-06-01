An external hard drive that won't weigh you down

June 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of . Subscribe »

Pockey Portable Drive

Manufacturer: Pockey Drives

Street price: $250 for 10GB, $300 for 20GB

Phone: (877) 7-POCKEY

Web site: www.pockeydrives.com



Forget about bulky portable storage devices. The Pockey Portable Drive, an external hard drive available in 10GB and 20GB models, is small enough to fit in your pocket and weighs less than half a pound. Since it's powered through a USB cable, there's no need to carry an AC adaptor or batteries with you. The Pockey has a transfer rate of 1.5MB per second and is hot-swappable and compatible with both Macs and PCs. System requirements include Windows 2000/98/98SE/Me or Mac OS 8.6 or higher, an available USB port, and a CD-ROM drive or Internet connection for software installation. The Pockey comes bundled with a carrying case and features a one-year limited warranty.