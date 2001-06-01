OHP 5000 On-Hold Audio System

Make on-hold time worth the wait for your customers.

June 1, 2001 1 min read

OHP 5000

Manufacturer: On-Hold Plus

Street price: $400

Phone: (800) 839-7277

Web site: www.onholdplus.com



Don't let on-hold time go to waste. Instead of boring customers with elevator music, why not tell them about your latest product or service? The OHP 5000's MessageStudio software lets you create audio packages with a mix of music and recorded personal messages right from your desktop. The system allows you to upload music from CDs into eight minutes of digital flash memory. An LCD panel shows you how much memory you have left; its Flash memory can be upgraded to 16, 24 or 32 minutes by adding additional memory modules.