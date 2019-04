How to develop a marketing statement.

June 5, 2001 1 min read

Create a positioning statement for your company. In one or two sentences, describe what distinguishes your business from the competitions. Is it the quality of your product, the extra services you provide, the friendly staff? Whatever it is that makes your company unique, write it down. Keep it simple, memorable and snappy.

