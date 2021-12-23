Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $76.39, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 6.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.83, down 8.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $846 million, down 1.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $4.32 billion, which would represent changes of +213.23% and +55.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% higher. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Louisiana-Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.54, so we one might conclude that Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.