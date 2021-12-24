Accenture (ACN) and BBVA Sign 10-Year Collaborative Agreement

Accenture plc ACN has a struck a multi-year collaboration with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria BBVA to boost digital transformation and artificial intelligence. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

As part of the 10-year collaboration, Accenture will let BBVA use its AI-powered SynOps platform for data-driven decision-making, improved operational costs and streamlined services for an enhanced customer service experience. BBVA will be able to speed up digital transformation across core operations, gain better insights and improve effectiveness of its services.

Through the deal, Accenture is providing significant support to BBVA in its journey to redesign its operations and transform its processes in order to improve the efficiency and efficacy.

"Our collaboration with BBVA aims to create future-readiness while rising above dynamic market conditions and pivoting to new sources of value," said Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations.

Accenture’s shares have appreciated an impressive 56.7% over the past year, slightly underperforming the 57.4% growth of the industry it belongs to but significantly outperforming the 27.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

BBVA’a shares have rallied 17.6% over the past year outperforming the 10.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.

