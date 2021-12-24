Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) closed the most recent trading day at $49.50, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model had gained 7.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nu Skin Enterprises as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nu Skin Enterprises is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $655.86 million, down 12.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.64% and +3.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 44.22, which means Nu Skin Enterprises is trading at a discount to the group.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

