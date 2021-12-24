Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $21.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 0.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 1.26% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.60, up 766.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $478.17 million, up 157.05% from the prior-year quarter.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.44 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3688.24% and +102.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.85.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research