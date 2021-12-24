VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $28.90, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $377.87 million, up 1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion, which would represent changes of +9.76% and +22.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.23.

Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 3.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

