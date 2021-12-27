Is AutoZone (AZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AutoZone (AZO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

AutoZone is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AutoZone is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZO's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AZO has returned about 69.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -8.3%. This means that AutoZone is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Citi Trends (CTRN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 53.7%.

For Citi Trends, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, AutoZone belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 48.7% so far this year, so AZO is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Citi Trends falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.5%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track AutoZone and Citi Trends. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

