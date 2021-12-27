New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH operates casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd VIOT develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Westpac Banking Corporation WBK provides various banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

Amedisys, Inc. AMED provides healthcare services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Cognex Corporation CGNX provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

