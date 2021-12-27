Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

Zacks

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This company provides commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.29 compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 9.7% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company has a PEG ratio of 0.22, compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Gerdau S.A. GGB: This company that provides steel products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.19, compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TecnoglassInc. TGLS: This company that manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

