Should Value Investors Consider Spectrum (SPB) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

- Zacks

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Spectrum has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 16.92, as you can see in the chart below:

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 24.59. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Spectrum’s current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the stock’s PE compares favorably with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 66.51. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We should also point out that Spectrum has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 28.72, which is tad higher than the current level. So it is fair to expect an increase in the company’s share price in the near term.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, Spectrum has a P/S ratio of about 1.42. This is lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 5.12 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

If anything, SPB is in the lower end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate,Spectrum currently has a Zacks Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Spectrum a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Spectrum might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of F and a Momentum Score of C. This gives SPB a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >> )

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouraging. The current year has seen five estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to three lower, while the full year 2021 estimate has seen three upward revision compared to one downward in the same time period.

This has had a positive impact on the consensus estimate though as the current year consensus estimate has risen by 19.7% in the past two months, while the full year 2021 estimate has improved by 1.4%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

So, despite a Zacks Rank #3, we believe that bullish analyst sentiment and favorable industry factors make this value stock a compelling pick.

Bottom Line

Spectrum is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible line up of statistics on this front.

However, with a sluggish industry rank (among bottom 37% of more than 250 industries) and a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. In fact, over the past two years, the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry has clearly underperformed the market at large, as you can see below:

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So, value investors might want to wait for industry trends to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research