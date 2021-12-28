7 breakfast ideas to catapult your brain

We have always been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, since, in addition to giving us enough energy to start our day, it helps our brain to function better.

Rachel Park vía Unsplash

Dr. Randall Wright, a neurologist at Houston Methodist Hospital , explains that breakfast is the time of day when we have the opportunity to fill our bodies with foods that give us a high-octane boost, providing energy, cognition and clarity to the brain for hours.

“Eating a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and seeds for breakfast, and all the nutrition these foods offer, gives your brain the fuel it needs for the day. The brain is the organ that uses the most energy in our body, so if we feed it correctly, we will really be doing it a great favor, ”explained the specialist in a statement.

However, according to the doctor, waiting to eat is also correct. Dr. Wright points out that intermittent fasting, meaning skipping midnight snacks and going 12 to 14 hours without eating allows glucose levels in the body to drop, giving a "break" from eating and allowing brain transmitters are cleared and reset. However, this type of practice should be supervised by a nutritionist or a doctor specialized in nutrition, since uncontrolled fasting can lead to other metabolic problems.

Dr. Wright stated that it is fine to drink coffee and water in those early hours of the morning before hunger begins, but be careful not to be tempted to eat anything, as this will lead us to try bread of sweet or cereals whose caloric content is higher than recommended.

The brain is not designed to handle too much sugar

The brain is not designed to handle large volumes of glucose as glucose can start a vicious cycle of cravings and tempt people to eat a couple of donuts, then quickly feel hungry again. Glucose levels in the brain rise, then fall, and then rise again.

Dr. Wright also warned about staying well hydrated, since “sometimes we confuse hunger with thirst and we only need 180 to 250 milliliters of water to resume any activity. Our brains are made mostly of water, so even a little dehydration can affect our thinking. "

Plus, the best breakfast for your brain needs two key ingredients that only you control: exercise and sleep. Both are critical to brain health.

7 perfect breakfasts for the brain

Monday: Toast or wholemeal bread with avocado and egg, accompanied by a plate of red fruits.

Toast or wholemeal bread with avocado and egg, accompanied by a plate of red fruits. Tuesday: Oatmeal prepared with blueberries and walnuts.

Oatmeal prepared with blueberries and walnuts. Wednesday: Salmon with diced fruit on the side.

Salmon with diced fruit on the side. Thursday: Cottage cheese or cottage cheese with peaches, seeds, and nuts.

Cottage cheese or cottage cheese with peaches, seeds, and nuts. Friday: Two or three slices of panela cheese, grapes, almonds, accompanied by whole wheat crackers and hard-boiled egg.

Two or three slices of panela cheese, grapes, almonds, accompanied by whole wheat crackers and hard-boiled egg. Saturday: A two-egg omelette with a rainbow of vegetables including red, green, orange and yellow bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

A two-egg omelette with a rainbow of vegetables including red, green, orange and yellow bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Sunday: Natural Greek yogurt accompanied by your three favorite fruits and topped with walnuts.

“Active people can have great brain power. The simple act of moving causes blood to flow to the brain. Equally important is the brain's need to get enough sleep to recharge and prepare for the more than 6,000 thoughts we have each day on average, ”concluded Houston Methodist Hospital Specialist Dr. Wright.