4 Top-Ranked Stocks From a Prospering Shipping Industry

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry should consider adding stocks like Danaos (DAC), Golden Ocean (GOGL), Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to...

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Stocks in the Zacks  Transportation - Shipping  industry have had an impressive run on the bourses, courtesy of the economic activity-led demand uptick. Improvement in trade volumes contributed to this upside, aiding shipping stocks as those are responsible for transporting bulk of the goods involved in world trade.

Shipping companies enjoyed strong rates this year, which is in its last leg, on the back of soaring demand for goods and commodities. What is more encouraging for the space is that the demand environment is likely to remain strong in 2022 as well. Stocks like Danaos Corporation DAC, Golden Ocean Group GOGL, Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. GNK and Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE are likely to benefit from the rebound in the global economy from the pandemic-led woes (despite the emergence of the latest omicron variant).

