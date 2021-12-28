Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 28th

DVA, CSII, BYND, AVYA, and GFF have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 28, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

DaVita Inc. DVA is a provider of kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII is a developer of solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is a manufacturer and seller of plant-based meat products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 52% downward over the last 60 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA is a provider of real-time communication applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation GFF is a provider of consumer and professional, and home and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 20.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

DaVita Inc. (DVA): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Griffon Corporation (GFF): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Low Float Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 After RELI Surges 250%

J. Samuel

Finance

Even People Who Believe In Shiller’s Research Aren’t Getting The Full Benefit Of It

robbennett

Stocks

Delta (DAL) Cancels Hundreds of Holiday Flights on Omicron Woes

Read More

Latest on United States

Main Street Entrepreneur

How to Train Your Customer Support Agents To Provide Better Service

Kimberly Zhang

Kimberly Zhang

Stocks

Low Float Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 After RELI Surges 250%

J. Samuel

Finance

Even People Who Believe In Shiller’s Research Aren’t Getting The Full Benefit Of It

robbennett

Read More