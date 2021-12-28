The 4 hormones that promote good mood and happiness

We've all heard at least once that hormones can determine our mood . Not only external factors such as having a stressful day, receiving good news, eating something delicious or watching a funny TikTok can affect our mood. Brain chemistry also affects how we see the world.

Depositphotos.com

According to a report from Houston Methodist Hospital , between feeling a situation and reacting to it, chemicals called neurotransmitters and hormones help your brain understand, evaluate and communicate what is being experienced.

These various neurotransmitters and hormones have their own functions, each one of them is activated in a specific way, indicates certain emotions and stimulates different areas of your brain.

When it comes to happiness, in particular, the top signaling chemicals include:

• Serotonin

• Dopamine

• Endorphins

• Oxytocin

"The 4 hormones of happiness"

How does each of these hormones help our well-being?

• Serotonin: Helps keep mood states in balance, as well as promoting feelings of well-being and reward.

• Endorphins: It is the hormone that eliminates pain naturally, helps to overcome stress or discomfort.

• Dopamine: The so-called "well-being hormone" plays an important role in the feeling of joy, pleasure and reward.

• Oxytocin: Its role is to promote social interaction, it helps you feel positive emotions.

Consult your doctor, exercise and watch your diet to maintain the balance between all these hormones and have good mental health.

