Free up your creativity.

June 4, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Can't come up with ideas for your ad? Try a brainstorming session. Jot down words or phrases related to your product or service and its benefits. Then see what associations they trigger. Write down all the ideas you can think of without censoring anything. From those associations-whether words, phrases or visual images-come ideas that make good ads.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Book You'll Ever Need