New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th

AAWW, BERY, CAL, FLGT, and MUSA have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 28th.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW: This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY: This manufacturer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. CAL: This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT: This provider of COVID-19 as well as genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This retailer of gasoline products and convenience store merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



