Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

- Zacks

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This owner and operator of recreation vehicle dealerships under the Lazydays name has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Lazydays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04, compared with 42.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Berry Globa lGroup, Inc. BERY: This manufacturer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.67, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.87, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): Free Stock Analysis Report



LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. (LAZY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research