Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 28th

LAZY, BERY, and WSM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 28, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

- Zacks

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This owner and operator of recreation vehicle dealerships under the Lazydays name has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Lazydays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04, compared with 42.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Berry Globa lGroup, Inc. BERY: This manufacturer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.67, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.87, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. (LAZY): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Stocks

Analysts Estimate UniFirst (UNF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

Stocks

Analysts Estimate RPM International (RPM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

Read More

Latest on United States

Read More