Why ArcBest (ARCB) Stock is a Must-Have in Your Portfolio

ArcBest ARCB has been on a tear, courtesy of its share price performance. The stock has surged 184.9% over the past year, outperforming its industry’s 57.6% rise.

Let's look into the factors aiding this currently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Upward Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been revised 23% upward over the past 60 days. For 2022, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 26.3% north in the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions reflect brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Given the wealth of information at their disposal, it is in the best interest of investors to be guided by brokers' advice and the direction of their estimate revisions. This is because the same serves as an important parameter in determining the stock price.

Healthy Revenues Boost Amid Pandemic: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.09 billion, suggesting 33.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Similarly, the consensus mark for 2022 revenues stands at $4.62 billion, hinting at an 18.41% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

ArcBest’s Momentum Score of B further highlights its short-term attractiveness.

Solid Industry Rank: The industry to which ArcBest belongs, currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26 (of 250 plus groups). Such a solid rank places ARCB in the top 10% of the Zacks industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Other Bullish Factors: Improving freight conditions in the United States bode well for ArcBest. Solid customer demand and higher market rates are supporting growth at ARCB.

With persistent supply-chain woes and high demand, trucking rates are increasing. This augurs well for the trucking stocks, including ArcBest. ARCB’s earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 27.4%.

