Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $60.62, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 6.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 14, 2022. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.11 billion, up 3.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.46 per share and revenue of $71.06 billion, which would represent changes of +114.34% and -4.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.03.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

