Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $155.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 0.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $3.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.5 billion, down 0.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.60 per share and revenue of $5.73 billion, which would represent changes of +10.48% and +12.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Skyworks Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Skyworks Solutions is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.39, so we one might conclude that Skyworks Solutions is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

