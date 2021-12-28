Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $62.35, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 26.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12 billion, up 8.43% from the prior-year quarter.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.52 per share and revenue of $46.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.77% and +9.15%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.24.

We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

