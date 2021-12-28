CNH Industrial (CNHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed at $19.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had gained 16.29% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CNH Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.77 billion, down 8.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $31.92 billion, which would represent changes of +371.43% and +22.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher. CNH Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CNH Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.15, which means CNH Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

