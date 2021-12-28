Ryder (R) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ryder (R) closed at $80.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 5.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Ryder will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ryder to post earnings of $2.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 197.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.46 billion, up 11.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.52 per share and revenue of $9.52 billion, which would represent changes of +3255.56% and +13.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Ryder currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ryder is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.25, so we one might conclude that Ryder is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

