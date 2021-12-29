Trends in delivery for 2022

Depositphotos.com

The year 2021 marks a point of no return in the delivery industry (or home deliveries) , positioning itself as one of the main players that contribute to the economic reactivation.

Data from the Mexican Association for Online Sales (AMVO) indicate that the pandemic digitized the consumption habits of Mexicans and currently, 83% of Internet users use delivery platforms, of which 76% order food. For Statista Digital Market Outlook , an online statistics agency, this will allow delivery apps in Mexico to generate revenues of more than 2,100 million dollars by the end of 2021, positioning itself as the second market in Latin America with the best billing for this service.

Without an efficient organization system, 15% of online orders can go wrong, which represents a loss for restaurants and a bad user experience, so the correct adoption of technology will continue to play a fundamental role in the sector.

Deliverect, is a company that simplifies the management of online orders and has identified 5 major trends that will mark the world of delivery in Mexico and the world, for the following year:

1. Shorter delivery time and better order tracking: One of the biggest promises of home deliveries is precisely to reduce delivery times and shipping costs. This trend will continue during 2022, focusing the competition on those who can offer the best dishes, in less time and improving the monitoring experience, from the restaurant to the door of your home.

2. Restaurants with a dedicated door for delivery : Some restaurants have begun to implement a system with an exclusive entrance for delivery people, which can make the collection process even faster and translates into a better customer experience. On the other hand, the proliferation of Dark kitchens (kitchens focused on home service) positions this trend as one of the most relevant for next year.

3. More technology and trained personnel: The growing delivery sector in Mexico has prompted the emergence of new job positions, such as digital platform deliverymen. During 2022, the need to fill these positions will continue to increase and it will also be necessary to have profiles with knowledge in the management of technology in restaurants. The brands that lead the way with optimizing their operations and preparing ahead of time will be the ones that really stand out next year.

4. Experiences at home: The pandemic changed the consumption habits of Mexicans forever, who now prefer to eat in the tranquility of their home. One of the main challenges for restaurants will be to offer unique experiences to their customers, but from home. Some are already creating special menus for take-home or DIY (do it yourself) experiences, where diners can cook the signature dishes of their favorite restaurant at home.

5. Restaurants regain power: One of the main critical points and that Deliverect experts consider the main trend of 2022, is that of the direct channel. Whether it is a gourmet restaurant or chain, establishments seek to resume home deliveries, through their own delivery services. This implies, among other things, streamlining the control and monitoring of online orders.

The delivery sector allows restaurants to expand their reach and reach more people, so it will continue to be a good source of income in 2022. Consumption habits have changed permanently, with a preference for comfort and food at home; only those who continue to invest in technology will be able to improve their processes, diversify their options and offer better benefits to their customers.