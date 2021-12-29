GlobalBees Joins the Unicorn Club with $ 111.5 Million Funding
The Series B round was led by Premji Invest with participation from new investor, Steadview Capital and existing investors, SoftBank, FirstCry among others
GlobalBees, a roll-up e-commerce company, has secured $111.5 million in series B funding led by Premji Invest. The round also saw participation from existing investors including SoftBank and FirstCry, while Steadview Capital becomes the latest investor to back the company. With this latest investment, GlobalBees’ valuation stands at $ 1.1 billion.
The company plans to use the proceeds to further strengthen its product portfolio and expedite its efforts towards product innovation, customer experience, hiring talent and scaling companies. The company is now 100+ people strong. The company is in advanced talks with 20+ companies to strengthen its portfolio of digital first brands.
Speaking on the development, Nitin Agarwal, GlobalBees CEO said, “We have a deep purpose to build meaningful products across industries that address unique consumer needs. With this investment, we are well set up to become India’s largest brand platform. We are an august company of exceptional founders who have built great companies online. With this infusion of capital, we can work together to take these companies global.”
GlobalBees was founded in May 2021 and has a portfolio of companies across categories such as Homecare, Beauty and Personal Care, Nutrition & Wellness, Fashion Jewellery, and Eyewear. GlobalBees plans to invest in 100+ brands across verticals over the next three years, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), sports, home organisation, and lifestyle.
In July 2021, the company raised $150 million in a mix of equity and debt in a Series A, led by FirstCry and other investors.
Written By
S Shanthi
Entrepreneur Staff
Shanthi specializes in writing sector-specific trends, interviews and startup profiles. She has worked as a feature writer for over a decade in several print and digital media companies. She is also a mom who looks forward to playing a game of cards with her tween daughter every evening after work.