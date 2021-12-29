Great Manager Institute Raises Strategic Funds

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

People management coaching and certification company Great Manager Institute has raised $270,000 from Sanjay Mehta, co-founder and chairman of VCosmos and former MD of Teleperformance; Ajay Kaul, former CEO of Jubilant Foodworks (Domino’s Pizza) and Dr Suresh Surana, founder of one of India’s top accounting, tax and consulting groups.

Pexels

The funds will be utilized for brand makeover and technology development.

“The investment comes from leaders who have demonstrated leadership themselves and have played significant roles in transforming organizations through people leadership. We welcome them as shareholders and we shall use their guidance and funds to deliver on our promise of a world class product from India,” said Prasenjit Bhattacharya, co-founder and CEO of Great Manager Institute.

Great Manager Institute is also known for the Great People Manager Study, the largest study of its kind, that certifies and recognizes great people managers from across India. Winners are published in leading media publications such as Forbes India and honoured through books, articles and several brand building exercises. The list for 2021 is expected to come out in the middle of January 2022. Great Manager Institute has also completed a rebranding exercise, with a new logo and tagline that manifests its vision of equipping people managers with structured pathways to achieve their potential.

Founded by Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Dalreen Patrao, and Ashwin Srivastava in 2017, Great Manager Institute has recently been in news for setting up its new advisory board and appointment of industry veteran Prasenjit Bhattacharya as its full time CEO.