Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

- Zacks

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ: This company that acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.13%.

TotalEnergies SE TTE: This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.77%.

OP Bancorp OPBK: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 1.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.27%.

LCI Industries LCII: This company that manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.36%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.43%.

