New Strong Sell Stocks for December 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Barnes Group Inc. B provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmland Partners Inc. FPI is an internally managed real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Cognex Corporation CGNX provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Amedisys, Inc. AMED provides healthcare services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

