Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

- Zacks

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Berry Global Group BERY: This company that manufactures and distributes nonwoven specialty materials, engineered materials and consumer packaging products flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Avis Budget Group CAR: This company that operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 130.9% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 6.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dillard's DDS: This large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research