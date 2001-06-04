ByeByeNow.Com Franchises To Join Carlson

<b></b>

June 4, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Minneapolis-Carlson Travel Network Associates was accepted by the Florida bankruptcy court as the highest and best bidder for the sale of the travel agency franchise ByeByeNow.com. Carlson's network of agencies has substantially expanded with the purchase, opening prime markets in which the firm did not have a prior presence. Almost 250 agencies and $350 million in yearly sales will be added to the 1,100 Carlson travel agency franchises, which include Results Travel and Carlson Wagonlit Travel Associates. -International Franchise Association