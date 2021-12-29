New Strong Buy Stocks for December 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TotalEnergies SE TTE: This integrated oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ: This independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company based in Calgary has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Hub Group, Inc. HUBG: This transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. STRL: This heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

