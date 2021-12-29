Top 10 Waystar Royco Family Business Rules You Have Broken In 'Succession'

HBO has been looking for the next Game of Thrones , the epic show that generates millions of views (and dollars), but it seems to have found a worthy contender for the title in Succession .

HBO

This series , which for some strange reason began to generate real noise in Latin America only in its third season, tells the story of the Roy family and the fights between father and brothers to inherit the title of CEO of the company.

The story stands out mainly because despite talking about the life of a billionaire family (some even say it is loosely based on the Murdochs ), it reflects real problems that anyone can face.

Succession is particularly for you if you are an entrepreneur and want to one day inherit your company and have it become your family business.

A few years ago, Roberto Gómez Eng, KPMG partner in family business and Corporate Governance matters, told us what were the 10 most common mistakes made by companies dealing with more than one generation . Let's use the example of the Roy family to see how these mistakes can happen.

Annotation: This article will have some spoilers for all three seasons of HBO's Succession.

1. Try to change everything at once, overcoming the resistance of family members with more seniority in the company

Although family patriarch Logan Roy has been announcing his retirement for years, he doesn't really have a specific plan (apparently) on who should take over the reins of his Waystar Royco conglomerate. He even skips over the natural heir, his son Kendall, and sparks a battle between his four sons for the CEO spot.

2. Delay the implementation of critical innovations due to differences of opinion among family members.

One of the problems with Waystar Royco is that it is behind in its technological adoption. Yes, it has bought a few tech companies here and there, but it is still an old guard company, mostly because Logan Roy has seen no need to change the way he does business.

3. Lack of leadership

In this case perhaps it is the absence of a true alternative leadership. Logan Roy is the lord and master of his empire and what anyone else says, even his children, takes a backseat. Why do you think the company's stock moves so much when it seems like he's losing control?

4. Settle for what there is. Try to keep inherited customers, offering them the same products or services "of a lifetime"

Spoiler: At the end of the third season, Logan is on the verge of selling his company despite the protest of his sons. We do not know if he really plans to carry out the operation, but for a long time he clung to doing business as he knew how to do it, unaware that the workforce, the industries and the entire world have changed.

Image: HBO

5. Perpetuate the "profit sharing" policy and have a conservative investment policy

I'm not sure if this applies as it is in Succession , since there are many people in the power of Waystar Royco who benefit from the gigantic size of the media company and even, when the company seeks to give a message in the midst of the crisis, it seeks buy a competing company. However, and again spoiler, at the end of the season, it seems that the conglomerate itself is going to be absorbed by the streaming giant GoJo because it feels that it does not have the ability to invest in this type of technology.

6. Try at all costs to preserve "own idiosyncrasy" and defend tooth and nail the total independence of the company

One of the big problems with Waystar Royco is that while it is a media empire and diverse companies, it came to the top through media and strategies that are no longer (or should not be valid). Sometimes you have poor vision. Its own streaming tool is bad, even though it is an entertainment company. The possibility of establishing links with other firms should never be overlooked. The formulas range from mergers to joint ventures or alliances.

7. Give priority to family ties in the organization chart

This is certainly not a problem for the patriarch of the Roy family. For Logan, his real "baby" is her company and it doesn't matter that he hurts or nearly destroys his real children as long as he protects her. While it is true that his son Kendall has a position of power at the beginning of the series, he does not maintain it for long, precisely because he still has a human part that makes him consider his family.

Logan is very clear that the best CEO for his company is the person who is most capable (or loyal), be it one of his children or not.

8. Confusing ownership with business management

This is the Cross of the entire series. The four children of Logan Roy ( Kendall , Roman , Siobhan and to a lesser extent Connor ) at some point in the three seasons consider themselves the best choice to make decisions in Waystar Royco just because they are the natural children of the founder, when in reality, Being objective, none of the four would have gotten very far up the corporate ladder without Daddy's name. In that sense, the son-in-law Tom Wambsgans or the strange cousin Greg Hirsch have more merit, who in some way have made themselves (of course, based on betrayals like a good HBO melodrama).

9. Perpetuate a communication policy based on informality and secrecy

What would this series be without the eternal conspiracies and segmented communications? Wow, the season three finale builds on that: Shiv's battered husband Tom betrayed on behalf of Logan and his dear friend ( achichincle? ) Greg.

In real life, the fact that certain positions are occupied by family members should not prevent the rules established in a company's communication plan from being followed.

Image: HBO

10. Choose your competitors poorly and keep a narrow view of the market

One of the most common mistakes in companies of this type is to think that direct competition is "the company - or the family - opposite."

So it happens in season two when Waystar Royco tries to buy a company that is the antithesis of his values, only to see that deal blur.

The Logan Roy emporium is not able to see the market as a larger space. In the last season he tries to acquire GoJo, but the season ends with the streaming service trying to buy them from them.

Waystar Royco did not adapt to the next generation of media and that, in the end, put it at a complete disadvantage against a “relatively” smaller competitor and closed them out of market options.