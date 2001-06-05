Indiana Legislature Approves Registration By Notification

<b></b>

June 5, 2001

Indianapolis-The Indiana legislature has sent a bill to the governor for signing that eliminates the review component of the franchise registration process and establishes registration by notification for the attempted sale of a franchise. The bill provides that a franchisor complete a notification form, provide a disclosure document and pay a filing fee. Registration would be effective upon receipt of the notification information. During the one-year registration, a franchisor is not required to provide any supplemental information, including any routine amendments to the disclosure document. The bill also increases, from five to 10 years, the time period which a person must disclose a felony or civil action history. -International Franchise Association