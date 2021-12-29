These Were The Ten Worst Performing Hedge Funds In Q3 2021

After a robust performance in the first two quarters this year, the hedge fund industry was relatively slower in Q3. Several factors, including rising inflation, supply issues in most industries, and the European energy crisis, created an unfavorable atmosphere for investment. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing hedge funds in Q3 2021.

Ten Worst Performing Hedge Funds In Q3 2021

We have referred to the quarterly return data (from insidermonkey.com) to rank the ten worst performing hedge funds in Q3 2021. Following are the ten worst performing hedge funds in Q3 2021:

Centerbridge Partners (-28.5%)

Founded in 2005, it is a multi-strategy investment firm that is known for its private equity business. Centerbridge Partners makes significant investments in public companies as well. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Gohealth, Radius Global Infrastructure, Tenet Healthcare, Genco Shipping & Trading and Ishares Trust (Put). Mark T. Gallogly is the fund manager at Centerbridge Partners, which is headquartered in New York.

Kylin Management (-29.2%)

Founded in 2005, it is an employee owned hedge fund sponsor that offers services to pooled investment vehicles. Kylin Management primarily invests in Asian equity markets and typically in value stocks. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Jd.com, Dada Nexus, Bilibili, Ke Holdings and Sea. Ted Kang is the fund manager at Kylin Management, which is headquartered in New York.

Wildcat Capital Management (-30%)

Founded in 2011, this firm was formed with the purpose of managing capital for David Bonderman, who is the founding partner of TPG Capital. Wildcat Capital’s 13F portfolio was among the best performing portfolios during the first half of 2017. The top four holdings of this hedge fund are: Skillz, Rlx Technology, Goosehead Insurance, and Costar Group. Leonard A. Potter is the fund manager at Wildcat Capital Management, which is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tang Capital Management (-30%)

It is a sciences-focused investment firm that has a robust track record of building successful biopharmaceutical companies. The top four holdings of this hedge fund are: Heron Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Anaptysbio and Odonate Therapeutics. Kevin C. Tang is the fund manager at Tang Capital Management, which has offices in San Diego and New York.

Greenoaks Capital (-33.6%)

Founded in 2012, it is a global internet investment firm that makes concentrated, long-term investments in tech centric businesses. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Coupang, Robinhood Markets, Clover Health Investments, Sea, and Upwork. Neil Mehta is the fund manager at Greenoaks Capital, which is headquartered in San Francisco.

Greenspring Associates (-33.9%)

Founded in 2000, it is a global investment firm that offers commingled funds and customized partnership capabilities. Greenspring Associates focuses on Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Australia. C. Ashton Newhall and James Lim are the fund managers at Greenspring Associates, which is headquartered in Owings Mills, Md.

Long Corridor Asset Management (-35.2%)

Founded in 2019, this fund aims to maximize portfolio return using long-term, concentrated investments in quality stocks, as well as generate consistent profits through convertible bond arbitrage. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Iqiyi (NOTE 2.000% 4/0), Iqiyi (NOTE 4.000% 12/1), Nio (NOTE 4.500% 2/0), Ke Holdings and Alibaba Group. James Xinjun Tu is the fund manager at Long Corridor Asset Management, which is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

IvyRock Asset Management (-37.2%)

Founded in 2012, it is a Hong Kong-based investment management firm. This company manages Greater China public equity investments, and uses long/short and long only equity strategies. The top four holdings of this hedge fund are: Jd.com, Futu Holdings, Upwork, and Zto Express. Charles Huang is the fund manager at IvyRock Asset Management.

Boyu Capital (-37.2%)

Founded in 2010, it is a private equity firm that specializes in investments in China. Boyu Capital primarily invests in healthcare, media and technology, financial services, consumer, and retail sectors. The top four holdings of this hedge fund are: Pinduoduo (NOTE 12/0), Iqiyi (NOTE 3.750% 12/0), Bilibili, and Joyy (NOTE 0.750% 6/1). Xiaomeng Tong is the fund manager at Boyu Capital, which is headquartered in Beijing.

Infini Capital (-38.7%)

Founded in 2019, it is a multi-strategy hedge fund that aims to generate risk-adjusted returns by trading and investing in an array of securities. Infini Capital aims to get returns that are largely uncorrelated with broader global market indices. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Invesco Qqq Tr, Ishares Trust, Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust, Proshares Trust Ii and Tesla. Tony Chin is the fund manager at Infini Capital, which is headquartered in Hong Kong.