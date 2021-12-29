Alphabet (GOOGL) Nest Hub Max to Adopt Fuchsia Operating System

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google has been persistently working toward strengthening its smart displays.

According to 9TO5Google, Google is gearing up to convert the operating system of Nest Hub Max from Linux-based Cast OS to its own Fuchsia OS. This serves as a testament to the above-mentioned fact.

The company has already started internal testing of Nest Hub Max with the Fuchsia OS.

Early this year, GOOGL switched the operating system of its first-gen Nest Hub smart displays to Fuchsia OS.

The company’s efforts to run smart displays with its own operating system aims at providing an enhanced experience to customers. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of the company’s smart displays.

Efforts to Bolster Smart Displays

Apart from the latest move, GOOGL introduced a feature called Air Quality in Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max that shows the quality of air in the area.

Further, the company introduced a keyboard and additional capabilities for improved user experience.

It also improved the display experience and released three new clock faces for smart displays. Additionally, the company rolled out Zoom to the Nest Hub Max.

These initiatives are helping GOOGL in penetrating the growing smart display market, which is expected to hit $18.25 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2028, per a report by Allied Market Research.

Competitive Scenario

Given this upbeat scenario, not only Google but also other organizations including Amazon AMZN, Lenovo LNVGY and LG Display LPL are making strong efforts to capitalize on the above-mentioned prospects.

Amazon offers powerful smart displays with the Echo Show series. The company’s latest launch, Echo Show 10, is controlled by Alexa and automatically moves so that the person can move around the room while watching TV shows or taking video calls. Its Echo Show series runs on Fire operating system.

Meanwhile, Lenovo smart display provides an enhanced visual experience to users. It is enabled with Google Assistant and designed for smart home applications. The underlined smart display runs on a simplified version of Google's Android mobile OS, Android Things.

Further, LG offers Google Assistant-enabled smart display. The company’s Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 smart display remains noteworthy. It also runs on Android Things.

Nevertheless, innovating features of Google Nest displays are expected to help the company in gaining a competitive edge against its peers.

Currently, Google’s parent Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

