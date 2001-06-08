Kinderdance International Announces New Employee Credit Program

<b></b>
Melbourne, Florida-Kinderdance International, a franchisor of developmental dance and gymnastics programs for preschool children, has just introduced a new benefit for teachers in their franchise system. Called the Employee Credit Program, the initiative allows teachers employed by Kinderdance franchisees the opportunity to earn credit toward the purchase of a new franchise.

Teachers can earn up to $3,000 in accumulated credits that can be applied toward the purchase of any of the five Kinderdance franchise opportunities, including the smallest, which costs $6,500.

Credits are accumulated and can be applied any time after one year of employment. -Kinderdance International

